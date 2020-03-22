Nigeria: COVID-19 - Suspected Case in Ondo Tests Negative - Official

The Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, has reported that the results from a test carried out on a suspected case of the Coronavirus in the state came out negative.

He said on Saturday in a statement that the result showed that Ondo State is still maintaining a coronavirus free status.

Mr Adegbenro said the result of the blood sample of the suspect that was sent for Coronavirus screening came out negative on Friday evening.

He said there was no cause for panic, even though all hands must be on deck to forestall its outbreak in the state.

Mr Adegbenro appealed to people in the state to maintain personal and environmental hygiene, wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use hand sanitisers, avoid being in an environment where there are more than ten people, avoid unnecessary travelling, especially interstate, to prevent the outbreak.

The suspected case was said to be a Nigerian returnee from the United Kingdom, who reported to the hospital with some symptoms but was immediately quarantined and tested.

A positive case had already been confirmed in Ekiti, resulting in the shutdown measure imposed by the state government on schools and other educational and civil institutions.

The Ondo State government had also ordered the closure of schools and restrictions in religious, political and social gatherings.

It had also met with religious leaders in the state on how to regulate religious gatherings as a strategy to forestall the outbreak of the deadly virus.

Mr Adegbenro said social distancing was now compulsory, and that heads of religious organizations should discourage gathering of more than 10 people, handshake, holding hands to pray, using the same Holy Communion Cup amongst others.

He called on the federal government to support states financially in the fight to contain the spread the virus, as the financial burden was beyond the states.