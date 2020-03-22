Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Bans All International Flights

Photo: Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS Host Photo Agency
(file photo).
21 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi and Abdullateef Aliyu

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the closure of all the country's airports to international flights till April 23, 2020.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu disclosed this in a letter to all foreign airlines and operators on Saturday.

He said domestic flights will continue normal operations at all airports.

The NCAA had shut down the international wing of three airports in Nigeria on Friday.

This is in line with the directive of the Federal Government to restrict international flights in response to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The three airports closed down were; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

This leaves only the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in operation.

However, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, late yesterday, said Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos would be closed too.

Sirika, while fielding questions from State House Correspondents on Friday, said the five international airports should have been closed instead of singling out three.

Since then, 10 more cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in the country, bringing the country's burden of coronavirus infections to a total of 22.

Three of the 10 new cases are in Abuja, the country's capital. The other seven are in Lagos.

Nine of the new 10 infections had "have travel history outside Nigeria in the last one week," the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a tweet.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Congolese Soukous Legend Aurlus Mabele Dies
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.