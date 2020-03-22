Nigeria: Emirates Suspends Flights to Lagos, Abuja From Monday

21 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Emirates airline said on Saturday it would be suspending all flights into Lagos and Abuja from its operational base in Dubai, from March 23, 2020 because of COVID-19.

The airline disclosed this in a message to its travel partners.

The airline said it would also be canceling three already booked flights while apologizing to passengers for the inconveniences caused by its decision.

The airline said: "Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the aviation industry, Emirates will be suspending operations into Lagos and Abuja.

"EK785/786; EK781/782 and EK783/784 , the above listed flights are canceled from March 23, 2020, we regret any inconveniences that this may cause. As the situation is being reviewd, we will keep you posted. Passengers may visit our website for the latest travel update information," the airline said.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, many airlines have suspended flights or cut down operations.

Emirates has already suspended over 60 flights as a result of the global travel restrictions occasioned by the novel coronavirus.

