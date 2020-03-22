South Africa: Third Fort Hare Student Killed Since Start of Academic Year

21 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nhlanhla Jele

A third student at the University of Fort Hare in Alice has been murdered since the start of the 2020 academic year.

Siphumle Nazo was allegedly hit on the head with an iron bar by a fellow student at the Marikana residence last Saturday.

Nazo was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Alice in the Eastern Cape and was later transferred to the Frere Hospital in East London.

"Sadly, this morning he succumbed to his injuries. The university is in contact with the family," director of institutional advancement Tandi Mapukata said.

A fellow student at the university has been arrested and was in police custody at the Alice police station.

Fort Hare university said it will continue to monitor the case.

"Management would like to take this opportunity to send its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Nazo's family, as well as the university community at large. We wish them courage during this dark hour. A range of support services will be provided to the family as per university policy," Mapukata added.

The university said it remains in consultation with provincial authorities to come up with methods to improve campus safety and prevent violence.

"May Siphumle's soul rest in peace," Mapukata said.

On 8 February, Yonela Boli, a 24-year-old Fort Hare student, died at Victoria Hospital after allegedly being stabbed by a close female friend.

About two weeks later, Boli's friend Olwethu Tshefu, a 30-year-old Fort Hare student, was also stabbed to death.

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Congolese Soukous Legend Aurlus Mabele Dies
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.