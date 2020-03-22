Sudan: Army Closes Street Down for Security Reasons

The Army Official Spokes man, Brigadier, Amer Mohamed Al-Hassan,, on Saturday, attributed closing down of the streets leading to the Army General Command for the security plan implemented by Khartoum state security committee.

"We all know there were calls for protest which need security plan dealing with such situations" Amer added.

He pointed out that the closure of the streest sorrounding Army General Command is normal.

