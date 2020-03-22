Sudan: Army Closes Street Down for Security Reasons

21 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Army Official Spokes man, Brigadier, Amer Mohamed Al-Hassan,, on Saturday, attributed closing down of the streets leading to the Army General Command for the security plan implemented by Khartoum state security committee.

"We all know there were calls for protest which need security plan dealing with such situations" Amer added.

He pointed out that the closure of the streest sorrounding Army General Command is normal.

Khartoum witnessed, Saturday, witnessed closing down of the streets leading to the Army General Command for security reasons.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Congolese Soukous Legend Aurlus Mabele Dies
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.