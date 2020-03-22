Kenya: NMG Loses Second Journalist to Road Accident in a Fortnight

21 March 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

Nation Media Group fraternity is mourning the death of another journalist, following an accident at Nairobi's Khoja Mosque roundabout, in the central business district, on the afternoon of Monday, March 16.

Christine Omulando, 46, a sub-editor at The EastAfrican weekly regional newspaper was confirmed dead on Thursday.

The journalist had been reported missing on Wednesday after colleagues and family failed to reach her on phone the whole of Tuesday.

She had reported to work on Monday, March 16, as usual and left the office for lunch in the early afternoon.

Police say a matatu whose driver had lost control veered of the road and hit pedestrians on the pavement near the Khoja Mosque, before a minibus knocked her down.

Traffic police officers on the scene reported that she and two other female pedestrians waiting to cross the road were knocked down, and she died on the spot.

Her body was taken to the City mortuary while the other two women are nursing injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Ms Omulando was a veteran journalist who had initially worked for the People Daily and the defunct Kenya Times newspapers, before joining the Nation Media Group where she worked for over a decade.

The accident happened just as the Group was coming to terms with the death of a journalist at NTV.

News producer Raphael Nzioki died a fortnight ago, in what police said was a case of hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Kenyatta Avenue and Kimathi Street, a stone throw away from the Nation Centre.

The police have identified the responsible drivers and their vehicles in both cases.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Congolese Soukous Legend Aurlus Mabele Dies
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.