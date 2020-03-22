Kenya: NMG Loses Second Journalist to Road Accident in a Fortnight

Nation Media Group fraternity is mourning the death of another journalist, following an accident at Nairobi's Khoja Mosque roundabout, in the central business district, on the afternoon of Monday, March 16.

Christine Omulando, 46, a sub-editor at The EastAfrican weekly regional newspaper was confirmed dead on Thursday.

The journalist had been reported missing on Wednesday after colleagues and family failed to reach her on phone the whole of Tuesday.

She had reported to work on Monday, March 16, as usual and left the office for lunch in the early afternoon.

Police say a matatu whose driver had lost control veered of the road and hit pedestrians on the pavement near the Khoja Mosque, before a minibus knocked her down.

Traffic police officers on the scene reported that she and two other female pedestrians waiting to cross the road were knocked down, and she died on the spot.

Her body was taken to the City mortuary while the other two women are nursing injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Ms Omulando was a veteran journalist who had initially worked for the People Daily and the defunct Kenya Times newspapers, before joining the Nation Media Group where she worked for over a decade.

The accident happened just as the Group was coming to terms with the death of a journalist at NTV.

News producer Raphael Nzioki died a fortnight ago, in what police said was a case of hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Kenyatta Avenue and Kimathi Street, a stone throw away from the Nation Centre.

The police have identified the responsible drivers and their vehicles in both cases.