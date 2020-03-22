Tunisia: Covid-19 - Infection Cases Up to 75, 3 Deaths (Health Ministry)

Tunis — The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection has risen to 75, announced Sunday Director of the National Observatory of New and Emerging Diseases Nissaf Ben Alaya, specifying that 2 new deaths had been reported bringing the number to 3 deaths.

Out of 132 tests, 15 new cases tested positive on March 21, they are 31 local cases and 54 imported cases, she said.

The cases of infection are spread over 15 governorates as follows: 15 cases in Ariana, 2 cases in Kairouan, 1 case in Gafsa, 3 cases in Mahdia, 22 cases in Tunis, 2 cases in Bizerte, 5 cases in Tataouine, 5 cases in Sousse, 5 cases in Monastir, 5 cases in Ben Arous, 3 cases in Medenine, 4 cases in Sfax, 1 case in Kebili, 1 case in Gabes and 1 case in Nabeul.

Seven (7) infected persons have been hospitalised at the Abderrahmen Mami Hospital in Ariana and 3 others at the Farhat Hached Hospital in Sousse, Ben Alaya indicated, specifying that only one (1) case has been cured and that 33 of the contaminated cases are women.

Until March 21, some 12,395 people have been placed in self-quarantine, including 4,753 who have completed the period and over 7,642 are still uner this health measure, said the same source.

Two new deaths from coronavirus contraction had been confirmed untill March 21, Nissaf Ben Alaya underlined, specifying that the second case had been reported in Sfax of a man in his seventies who died on March 21 and the third death had been registered in Ariana of a 60-year-old man who died on March 22.

The first death case was recorded in Sousse of a 72-year-old woman who had arrived from Turkey and died on March 18.

