Malawi: Mutharika Says He Has Assembled an 'Inclusive Cabinet' to Develop Malawi

President Peter Mutharika has said he has assembled a new 32-member Cabinet which is "inclusive", saying the new team will look for innovative methods to achieve greater efficiency and increased productivity.

Clerk to Cabinet Marjorie Nhlema (L) administers oath of office to Chimwemwe Chipungu as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Clerk to Cabinet Marjorie Nhlema (L) administers oath of office to Ishmael Mkumba, Blantyre Malabada legislator, who is now Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology Clerk to Cabinet Marjorie Nhlema (L) administers oath of office to Zomba Malosa legislator Grace Kwelepeta as deputy at Gender Ministry. President Mutharika with his new Cabinet

"This is an inclusive Cabinet. I would like to work with every Malawian to develop this country," said Mutharika during the swearing in ceremony at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

He stressed on the need to "continuously work together to develop this country."

Mutharika said there are projects that are earmarked for completion this financial year that must be completed.

"As a government we are religiously implementing the promises that we made in the run up to the May 2019 Tripartite Elections," he said.

The Cabinent has largely familiar faces, but Mutharika has made room for alliance partner United Democratic Front (UDF) and new comers Kamlepo Kalua, who is Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and some officials from the governing DPP including newcomers Chimwemwe Chipungu as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security and Grezelder Jeffrey as deputy minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

Another newcomer and beneficiary of the alliance is Ishmael Mkumba, UDF's Blantyre Malabada legislator, who is now Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology, a ministry whose head remains William Susuwele-Banda

Also making first entry is Karonga Nyungwe legislator Kenneth Ndovie, who was under fire last year for joining DPP after he was elected on an independent ticket, is now Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade.

Another new face is DPP Zomba Malosa legislator Grace Kwelepeta, coming in as deputy at Gender Ministry.

Others who have been maintained are Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Bright Msaka, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Ben Phiri, Finance, Economic Planning and Development Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha, Transport and Public Infrastructure Minister Ralph Jooma, Gender, Child Development and Community Development Minister Mary Navicha and Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Minister Mark Botomani.