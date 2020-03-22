Uganda Bans All Passenger Flights

Government of Uganda has banned all passenger flights entering and leaving Uganda starting midnight Sunday. Also banned are entries into Uganda by anyone other than truck drivers, by land or water.

Previously Uganda was putting all passengers arriving under quarantine. Uganda has close to 2000 people under quarantine.

"No passenger planes will be allowed to land in Uganda or leave. Only cargo planes and their crew members will be allowed in the country. Meanwhile, those sneezing should keep away from the public," President Museveni said as he announced additional measures to contain COVID-19.

He confirmed that, "humans crossing into Uganda from the different border points are prohibited going forward. This is until we find coordination at the East African level. Please stay where you are. We are not against anyone but this is about manageability."