Tanzania: Hand Sanitisers Out of Stock Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Dar es Salaam — The Land, Transport and Safety Authority (Latra) said plan to disinfect all upcountry busses at the Ubungo Bus Terminal to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus hasn't started over reported shortage of the sanitisers.

Latra director general Mr Gilliard Ngewe told The Citizen that sanitisation of the passenger buses at Dar es Salaam main bus terminal was yet to start although in some regions the exercise was on.

"It is true the exercise is yet to kick off due to the shortage of sanitisers caused by an extraordinarily high demand," said Mr Ngewe.

He said the authority and other government agencies were working around the clock to make sure that the chemicals were available to ensure safety of passengers.

A survey by The Citizen at UBT confirmed buses weren't disinfected as promised by Latra.

Simba Mtoto bus driver, Mr Gumbo Juma said the health exercise went on well at Tanga bus stand and was surprises to see nothing was going on at UBT.

"All buses are sprayed disinfectants before leaving Kange bus station in Tanga, but the situation is quite different when you leave Ubungo bus terminal," said Mr Juma.

Moud Bus Services Company driver Salum Fou called on the government to conduct public awareness campaign for the disease.

Survey has shown that hands-wash sanitisers have also run out of stock and prices were hiked at many pharmacies, stores and supermarkets in Dar es Salaam in the wake of confirmed coronavirus cases in the city since Friday.

The survey has found that some of people could not practice hygiene for lack of sanitisers while others complained about price.

It also emerged that the products available in some stores did not meet the standards set by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS).

TBS said the alcohol content in the sanitisers must range from 60 percent and above. But in the stores surveyed by The Citizen, those stores sold hand sanitizers with alcohol levels below 40 percent.

However, the government said last week washing hand with soap in running water was sufficient to curb the virus.

Last week, deputy health minister Mr Faustine Ndugulile said that washing hands with clean water and soap was even better than using sanitisers.

At UBT, some of upcountry buses owners failed to implement Latra directive to ensure passengers wash hands by using sanitisers or water.

A bus operator who asked not to be named said they have decided to use water and soap because sanitisers was too expensive.

"Using water is a bit difficult because a passenger can use water excessively to remove soap in his hands but you cannot do so with sanitiser," he said

A resident of Tabata Tumaini Shayo said: "Hand sanitiser are not available and even if you find them they are sold at a very high price. Yesterday I bought a small tube at Sh10,000 which I used to get for Sh2500,"

"Traders should not take advantage of the outbreak of this disease to get super profit. If we all get infected who will buy the products? Do the sellers think you are safer than us?" she said

A resident at Mbezi Luis Catherine Kavishe said: "I bought the sanitiser on Monday this week at one pharmacy at Sh5000 but when I arrive at home I was told it did not meet TBS requirements for having alcohol content below recommended levels.

She said before the outbreak of Covid-19 the sanitiser were sold at at Sh2500, so sellers have decided to expend but today she buys the same at h10,000.

A member of the Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa), Mr Mustafa Mwalongo said there was a shortage hand sanitisers and the available one cost too much.

"We have spoken to the Medical Stores Department (MSD), they told us they would bring a mobile car here at Ubungo for owners to buy a sanitiser at a low cost. This is temporal challenge but we expect to get the sanitiser today," he said

"The use of water and soap doesn't work well with buses but for the meantime I urge bus owners to continue to use water and soap for passengers as we look for alternatives," said Mwalongo