Somalia: Dozens of Youths Detained in Mogadishu Operation

22 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

More details are coming out of an operation conducted by the Somali Police Force last night in Wadajir district in Banadir region.

The operation took place in the Halane village, where many young people were arrested. Some residents told Shabelle that the youth was taken to a location, some searched and later released, while the suspects were arrested.

Officials in Wadajir district who led the operation said the sweep was aimed to ensure security.

In recent days, especially at night time, there have been anti-security activities in the Wadajir district that led to the complaining of residents.

