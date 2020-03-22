Namibia: Shiimi to Replace Schlettwein As Finance Minister

BANK of Namibia's governor Ipumbu Shiimi is set to be appointed as the new finance minister, replacing Calle Schlettwein. Schlettwein will be appointed as agriculture, water and land reform minister.

President Hage Geingob is set to make this announcement tonight.

Sources said Geingob called in ministers today -- including Schlettwein -- about the new appointments. Schlettwein has allegedly accepted his next move.

Sources said international relations minister Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah, works and transport minister John Mutorwa, public enterprise minister Leon Jooste will retain their positions.

Pohamba Shifeta will remain the environment, forestry and tourism minister.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula and energy minister Tom Alweendo are set to retain their positions.

Agriculture minister Alpheus ǃNaruseb and economic planning minister Obeth Kandjoze will not be ministers.

Albert Kawana will be the new fisheries minister while Yvonne Dausab will be the new justice minister.