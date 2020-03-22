Namibia: Shiimi to Replace Schlettwein As Finance Minister

Photo: @HageGeingob
Namibia at 30
22 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shinovene Immanuel

BANK of Namibia's governor Ipumbu Shiimi is set to be appointed as the new finance minister, replacing Calle Schlettwein. Schlettwein will be appointed as agriculture, water and land reform minister.

President Hage Geingob is set to make this announcement tonight.

Sources said Geingob called in ministers today -- including Schlettwein -- about the new appointments. Schlettwein has allegedly accepted his next move.

Sources said international relations minister Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah, works and transport minister John Mutorwa, public enterprise minister Leon Jooste will retain their positions.

Pohamba Shifeta will remain the environment, forestry and tourism minister.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula and energy minister Tom Alweendo are set to retain their positions.

Agriculture minister Alpheus ǃNaruseb and economic planning minister Obeth Kandjoze will not be ministers.

Albert Kawana will be the new fisheries minister while Yvonne Dausab will be the new justice minister.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

