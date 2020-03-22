Namibia: Hage Geingob Sworn In for Second Term

Photo: @HageGeingob
Namibia at 30
22 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Windhoek — President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, was sworn in Saturday for his second five-year term.,

Vice President of the Republic Nangolo Mbumba, Prime Minister Sahara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, also took office.

The president of Angola João Lourenço attended the ceremony, alongside with the counterparts of  Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, and of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Various ministers from several countries of the region (Southern Africa), also attended the ceremony.

Hage Geingob was re-elected in the seventh democratic elections held on November 27, 2019, after serving a first term started in 2015.

The President of Namibia obtained 56.3 percent of the votes, against 28 of the independent candidate, Panduleni Itula.

The country has recorded three confirmed cases of Covid-19, among foreigners.

But the authorities have decided to close down the places of great concentration, keeping essential services such as supermarkets and drugstores functional.

Graduated in Political Science, Hage Geingob becomes the third President of Namibia, after San Nujoma who took over the state from 1990 to 2005, and Hifikepunye Pohamba (2005 - 2015).

Hage Geingob is a member of the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO), a ruling party.

Namibia is a presidential democracy, in which the government is elected every five years.

The two-tiered Parliament is formed by the National Council and the National Assembly.

Namibia borders Angola to the north and Zambia, Botswana to the east, south to South Africa and west by the Atlantic Ocean.

Agriculture, tourism and the mining industry (diamonds, uranium, gold and silver) form the basis of the country's economy, which has an estimated population of 2.1 million inhabitants,

,  

More on This
Namibia@30 - Geingob Starts Second Term & Names Cabinet
Geingob Trims Cabinet to Reduce Namibia's Wage Bill
Namibia Declares State of Emergency as COVID-19 Fears Deepen
Namibian President Geingob Re-Elected For Second Term
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.