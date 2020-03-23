Namibia: Botswana President Self-Isolated After Nam Visit

Photo: @HageGeingob
Namibia at 30
22 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Arlana Shikongo

BOTSWANA'S director of health services has placed his country's president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, in self-isolation for 14 days following his visit to Namibia for the inauguration of president Hage Geingob.

"The rationale for the imposition of self-isolation is that while Namibia has registered three imported cases, and is considered low risk for SARS-Cv-2 transmission at the time of [Masisi's] trip to Namibia, the low testing rates in the region make that determination difficult and there is a high possibility of undetermined local transmission," a press statement issued by Botswana's government on Sunday evening stated.

According to Masisi's office, strict preventative protocols were effected on the president prior to his departure, on his arrival in Namibia and on his return to Botswana.

"The latest quarantine measures are part of the battery of measures to protect his excellency, those in his entourage and everyone else," the statement detailed.

Furthermore, the statement said Masisi will continue working from his official residence but would be quarantined away from his family and be tested for the virus before being cleared.

The same measures will be effected on the entourage that travelled with him to Namibia.

