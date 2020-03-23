Nigeria: NOC Backs President Buhari On Postponement of Edo 2020

23 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Habu Gumel and the board of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) have thumbed up President Muhammadu Buhari's approval for the postponement of the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged "Edo 2020" as a precautionary move against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, confirmed the postponement of the National Sports Festival on Tuesday after a meeting with President Buhari and his counterpart in the Health Ministry, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Gumel said the decision of Mr President is prompt and most expedient because we do not want our athletes and guests to be a victim of the deadly disease during the festival. He added that a clean bill of health is what we want as a people and as a country.

"On behalf of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, I want to sincerely thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his decision to postpone the National Sports Festival because it will be a congregation of people from all over the world". Like they say, prevention is better than cure," the ANOCA Treasurer concluded.

The 20th edition of the NSF was earlier scheduled to take place from 22nd March to 1st April 2020in Benin City, Edo State.

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Edo State government are expected to announce a new date for the Games soon.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.