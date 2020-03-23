Nigeria: Ighalo, Ndidi, Osimhen Make Nigeria Pitch Awards Shortlist

Former Super Eagles and Manchester United new sensation, Odion Ighalo, Super Eagles and Leicester City F.C midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, Lille F.C hitman, Victor Osimhen and Super Eagles and Villarreal FC playmaker, Sanuel Chukwueze are among names of Nigerian footballers, officials and football administrators shortlisted for honours at the 7th Award Ceremony of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

Speaking in Lagos at the weekend, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Mr Shina Philips, expressed the appreciation of the organizers to the President and Management of the Nigeria Football Federation and all voters across the country who voted. He said in the last seven years, organizers have worked hard to sustain the core values.

"Since 2013, we have continued to sustain this incredible platform which rewards footballers, administrators, coaches, clubs, sponsors and journalists for their industry, commitment and passion for the game and for the nation.

In seven years, the Nigeria Pitch Awards has become the longest running football awards in Nigerian history. The awards are ranked among the 10 best awards in Nigeria. We are unarguably one of the few audited awards in Africa," Shina said.

Also speaking at the Press Conference to herald the 2020 edition, SIAO Partners' Head of Human Resources and Corporate Development, Nneka Eneli who represented Pastor Ituah Ighodalo said the accounting firm observed all due process while collating and auditing the results.

While announcing the names of nominees, Mr. Ademola Olajire, the NFF Director of Communication, stated that the Federation endorsed and have continued to support the Nigeria Pitch Awards because the award process is credible and transparent. 'Every time the Organizers announce results, there are no controversies because the award process is credible and transparent.'

In the King of the Pitch category, Odion Ighalo, Manchester United striker, Victor Osimhen, Super Eagles and Lille FC Striker and Super Eagles and Leicester City F.C midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will vie clinch the top award. The Queen of the Pitch award will be a tough battle between Onome Ebi of Henan Huishang FC, Chiamaka Nnadozie of Super Falcons and Rivers Angels FC and Barcelona Women Barcelona Women and Super Falcon's veteran goal poacher, Asisat Oshoala.

The award for the Football Friendly Governor of the Year will be a straight contest between Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.