Nigeria: COVID-19 - Kano Evacuates 780 Exchange Students

22 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Kano State Government says it has evacuated 780 exchange students to their respective states of origin, to contain spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Aliyu Yusuf, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kano State Ministry of Education, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi, as saying that exchange students from 17 northern states were evacuated to their states as part of preventive measures against the Coronavirus outbreak.

"The evacuation followed directives by the state government for the closure of public and private schools operating in the state to prevent spread of the Coronavirus," he said.

Sanusi said the state government accorded premium to ensure sustainability of the student exchange programme initiated in the past 30 years.

He said the programme was designed to solidify the existing unity between the northern states, adding: "It will enable the students to appreciate the diverse culture, social and religion of other northern states as well as to acclimatise with environment other than their own. (NAN)

