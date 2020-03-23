Namibia: Burna Boy's Namibian Show Off... African Giant Tour Postponed Indefinitely

The organisers of Burna Boy's African Giant tour in Namibia released a statement saying the anticipated

tour has been rescheduled due to Covid-19 concerns.

The rescheduling comes after President Hage Geingob announced the resolution to suspend all public gatherings.

"We have to protect the Namibian nation and also take the request of the president very seriously, " said Julius Nyamazana, one of the directors of Mindscape Events- the company responsible for promoting and organising the Burna Boy African Giant Tour in Namibia.

Nyamazana said Burna Boy will continue to do the tour in countries that are not affected by the virus. "We are doing our part by minimising the spread which means no hosting of events that are leading to big gatherings. He was supposed to perform in Zimbabwe after Namibia so we will see how this pans out," Nyamazana told Entertainment Now!

The statement further states that the new date of the tour will be publicised in due course with all stakeholders involved.

Other events cancelled include the 30th celebration concert which was planned for 21 March 2020, right after the inaugural ceremony of the president. "The organisers of the 30th Independence Concert have confirmed that the concert has indefinitely been postponed following confirmation of the Covid-19 virus on our shores," stated the organising committee.

The committee said this constituted a matter of public health and they cannot compromise the health and safety of the public. "We have also taken cognisance of the ban of public gatherings by President Geingob for the next 30 days," read the statement, further saying they will in due course inform the public once they have agreed on a new date for the concert.

Another event on the chopping block is the nomination announcement for the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) which was scheduled to take place on the 27 March 2020, bringing together over 600 artists that entered for the 10th edition of the NAMAs.

"In compliance with the emerging pandemic, the nominees will however still be announced on NBC Television live, but no gathering will take place," read the statement released by the mobile telecommunications company, MTC.

The last Namibian Annual Music Awards is scheduled to take place on the 2 May 2020 in Swakopmund. "At this stage, we have not made any decision to cancel or postpone the main event and that decision will be informed by directions and guidance from the relevant health authorities as time goes on," said MTC's Corporate Affairs Department.

The City of Windhoek has also temporarily closed its parks and recreation facilities, which include paaltjies, public swimming pools, informal soccer fields, the Sam Nujoma stadium, and Goreangab Dam for the next 30 days as well.