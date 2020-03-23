Zimbabwe: Footballer Nakamba Gives Back to Bulawayo

22 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has started an ambitious project to give back to the community after setting up a foundation to assist under-privileged children in his boyhood city, Bulawayo.

The 26 year-old Aston Villa star on Friday night announced he has set up a charity which has since paid tuition and examination fees for 1000 pupils in Zimbabwe.

Nakamba said that the aim of his newly launched Marvelous Nakamba Foundation is to give back to the community and improve the livelihoods of the underprivileged in society.

"Great news I have successfully launched the Marvelous Nakamba foundation in Zimbabwe. The purpose of the Foundation is to help and support our people in need and improve the livelihood of the young generation," Nakamba said.

"Through the foundation, we have managed to fund 1000 young people with their education tuition and exam fees. We will continue to reach out to more young people who can benefit from this support," Nakamba said.

Nakamba becomes the fourth Warriors star to launch a foundation in recent months after teammates Kudakwashe Mahachi, France-based Marshall Munetsi and Kaizer Chiefs' Khama Billiat.

The decision to start a charity initiative comes after Nakamba, through his construction company Didirika Operations, recently donated a soccer kit valued at £3 500 to newly promoted Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo City.

His father, Antony revealed that plans are afoot to acquire land from the Bulawayo City Council to set up the premises for the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation.

"Marvelous wants to establish a foundation, but it is not yet there, maybe in a month or two, but for now, there is nothing to talk about. But the plan, if the foundation is set up, is for him to assist under-privileged children in the city in their schooling, among other things," the senior Nakamba said.

Nakamba moved from Belgian club, Club Brugge to Aston Villa for a reported €12 million in August this year, following in the footsteps of his legendary compatriots Bruce Grobbelaar, Peter Ndlovu and Benjani Mwaruwari, who all featured in the English topflight.

Nakamba, who has featured 26 times this season has been in good form, despite Villa's recent struggles, with manager Dean Smith singling him out for praise after the 4-0 thrashing by Leicester City.

"One of our biggest disappointments today was that we gave away the ball too often, probably with the exception of Marvelous [Nakamba] who I thought was our best player on the night," Smith said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.