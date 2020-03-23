Zimbabwe: Footballer Nakamba Gives Back to Bulawayo

ZIMBABWE international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has started an ambitious project to give back to the community after setting up a foundation to assist under-privileged children in his boyhood city, Bulawayo.

The 26 year-old Aston Villa star on Friday night announced he has set up a charity which has since paid tuition and examination fees for 1000 pupils in Zimbabwe.

Nakamba said that the aim of his newly launched Marvelous Nakamba Foundation is to give back to the community and improve the livelihoods of the underprivileged in society.

"Great news I have successfully launched the Marvelous Nakamba foundation in Zimbabwe. The purpose of the Foundation is to help and support our people in need and improve the livelihood of the young generation," Nakamba said.

"Through the foundation, we have managed to fund 1000 young people with their education tuition and exam fees. We will continue to reach out to more young people who can benefit from this support," Nakamba said.

Nakamba becomes the fourth Warriors star to launch a foundation in recent months after teammates Kudakwashe Mahachi, France-based Marshall Munetsi and Kaizer Chiefs' Khama Billiat.

The decision to start a charity initiative comes after Nakamba, through his construction company Didirika Operations, recently donated a soccer kit valued at £3 500 to newly promoted Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo City.

His father, Antony revealed that plans are afoot to acquire land from the Bulawayo City Council to set up the premises for the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation.

"Marvelous wants to establish a foundation, but it is not yet there, maybe in a month or two, but for now, there is nothing to talk about. But the plan, if the foundation is set up, is for him to assist under-privileged children in the city in their schooling, among other things," the senior Nakamba said.

Nakamba moved from Belgian club, Club Brugge to Aston Villa for a reported €12 million in August this year, following in the footsteps of his legendary compatriots Bruce Grobbelaar, Peter Ndlovu and Benjani Mwaruwari, who all featured in the English topflight.

Nakamba, who has featured 26 times this season has been in good form, despite Villa's recent struggles, with manager Dean Smith singling him out for praise after the 4-0 thrashing by Leicester City.

"One of our biggest disappointments today was that we gave away the ball too often, probably with the exception of Marvelous [Nakamba] who I thought was our best player on the night," Smith said.