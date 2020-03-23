Nigeria: COVID-19 - While Buhari Keeps Mum, Other African Leaders Are Speaking Up

Photo: Cia Pak/UN Photo
President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria addresses the seventy-third session of the United Nations General Assembly.
22 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

When will President Muhammadu Buhari address Nigerians on the coronavirus pandemic has become the topic of a passionate debate across the nation.

The concerns were especially triggered by live television broadcasts of several African leaders to their people on the pandemic, including Cyril Ramaphosa of South-Africa and President Yoweni Museveni of Uganda.

The Nigerian government has been taking drastic steps towards reducing the spread - banning international flights, closing down schools and restricting religious and public events to the barest minimum.

But what has remained constant is Mr Buhari's silence even as cases soared to 27 across five states, including the nation's capital Abuja and its commercial nerve centre, Lagos.

While leaders of African countries with far fewer cases have been speaking up, President Buhari has remained silent 24 days after Nigeria recorded its first case of the disease on February 28 in an Italian national who has now fully recovered.

African Leaders speaking up

President Museveni of Uganda is billed to address his Northeastern African nation again on Sunday.

This will be the third time in less than a week the president will make a public speech on the coronavirus pandemic even though the country only recorded its first case on Saturday, unlike Nigeria where the tally rose to 27 Sunday morning.

The first was last Wednesday when he banned all public gatherings, including closing down schools, local news - Soft Power - reported.

Mr Museveni's Sunday address will be on the country's first confirmed case, a 36-year-old Ugandan male who arrived from Dubai on Saturday.

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has also made three national addresses. On Saturday, being the third, he announced the closure of all borders to human traffic in the West African nation.

President Akufo-Addo made his first and second addresses on March 11 and 15.

Presidents of other African countries like South Africa, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Egypt, and Morocco have all addressed their nations at least twice.

Presidency's Defence

The presidency and government officials have been defending President Buhari's silence in the face of the grave health situation.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said the time is not yet appropriate for the president to address the nation.

The Senate which earlier called on the president to address Nigerians later said it is too early to question Mr Buhari's silence.

Criticism

But Nigerians have increasingly become uncomfortable with the posture of their president. Other prominent leaders in the country, including governors and religious leaders have been speaking to encourage citizens.

Nigeria's biggest opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has repeatedly berated the presidency's handling of the outbreak, said Mr Buhari's silence shows he has failed as a leader.

"PDP is worried at President Muhammadu Buhari's delay in standing up to the responsibilities of his office to address heightening national anxieties since the detection of the deadly COVID-19 in our country," the party said in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.