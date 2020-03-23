Nigeria: Super Eagles Stars Battle for Pitch Award

Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi Samuel Chukwueze, Odion Ighalo and Asisat Oshoala are top on the list of nominees for the 7th edition of Nigeria Pitch Awards.
Ighalo, Osimhen and Ndidi will be vying in the top category for King of the Pitch Award.
Ageless defender, Onome Ebi of Henan Huishang, and Super Falcons new sensation, Chiamaka Nnadozie, will join Oshoala to vie for the Queen of the Pitch award.
Oghenekaro Etebo of Stoke City/Getafe, Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City and Joe Aribo will vie for the Midfielder of the Year category.
In the Goalkeeper of the Year, Chiamaka Nnadozie of Paris FC, Kaizer Chiefs' Daniel Akpeyi and Francis Uzoho of Deportivo La Coruna/Anorthosis Famagusta are shortlisted for the category.
Porto/Leganés FC defender, Chidozie Awaziem, William Troost-Ekong of Udinese FC and Kenneth Omeruo of Leganés FC will compete for the defender of the year award.
Also making the cut are three Football Friendly Governors namely Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom).
The nominations were announced at the weekend by the organisers.
Speaking in Lagos with journalists, Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards expresse the appreciation of the organizers to the President and Management of the Nigeria Football Federation and all voters across the country who voted.
He said in the last 7 years, organizers have worked hard to sustain the core values.
"Since 2013, we have continued to sustain this incredible platform which rewards footballers, administrators, coaches, clubs, sponsors and journalists for their industry, commitment and passion for the game and for the nation. In 7 years, the Nigeria Pitch Awards has become the longest-running football awards in Nigerian history. The awards are ranked among the 10 best awards in Nigeria. We are unarguably one of the few audited awards in Africa," Shina said.
Nominees for all categories are:
Striker of the Year:
Odion Ighalo
Victor Osimhen
Samuel Chukwueze
Team of the year:
Lobi Stars
Enyimba FC
Super Eagles
Coach of the Year:
Gernot Rohr
Usman Abdallah
Thomas Dennerby
Samuel Okwaraji Award:
Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi
Kunle Soname
Ahmed Musa
State with the best grassroots Sports:
Delta State
Lagos State
Akwa Ibom State
Football Friendly Governor of the Year:
Nyesom Wike
Udom Emmanuel
Ifeanyi Okowa
Corporate Sponsors of Football:
Aiteo Group
Zenith Bank
Bet9ja
Football Journalist of the year (Prints):
Charles Diya
Tana Ayejina
Jonny Edwards
Football Journalist of the year (TV):
Cecilia Omoreghe
Austin Okon - Akpan
Mozez Praiz
Football Journalist of the year (Radio):
Emmanuel Etim
Tony Bekederamo
Olawale Adigun
Football Journalist of the year (Online):
Fisayo Dairo
Sam Ahmadu
Kunle Solaja