Nigeria: NCDC Confirms 30 Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria

22 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday confirmed 30 cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The Centre, who disclosed this on its website, said Abuja, which had one case in the morning of Sunday, now has four cases.

Ekiti has one case, while Lagos has 22.

The NCDC confirmed one case in Oyo State on Sunday morning of a United Kingdom returnee who had been on self-isolation in Bodija area of Ibadan, the state capital.

NCDC said, "Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria. Two cases are returning travellers and one is a contact of a confirmed case.

"As of 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged with no deaths."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.