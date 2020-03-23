Nigeria: MTN Orders Staff to Work From Home Over Coronavirus

Photo: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
Nigeria COVID-19 cases rise.
22 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

MTN Nigeria said on Sunday its team would start working from home as part of the precautionary measures to check the spread of COVID-19

The company's Senior Manager, External Relations, Funso Aina, said in a statement that from Monday workers are expected to perform their duties from home.

According to him, the telecommunication giants would continue to run at full scale with essential staff working limited hours on-site.

The statement read: "We also plan to announce the temporary closure of some of our stores. Those that remain open, will operate reduced hours and maintain strict and social distance measures.

"The situation unfolding around the world is unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes and is a reminder that we are all more connected than we ever know.

"To get through this, we need each other with patience, understanding, compassion, and to do the right thing for each other."

Aina noted that the company had been closely monitoring the situation and "believe it is crucial that companies help to contain the escalating outbreak and safeguard operations so that economies would keep moving.

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by COVID-19, especially those diagnosed with the virus, their family and friends, and all those whose jobs, education, and way of life have been affected.

"We have also complimented the government's sensitization drive, introduced rigorous cleaning measures and equipped team members with additional sanitation and safety products.

"As part of our response plan, in the coming days, we will introduce our Y'ello care package, several new measures as part of a concerted effort to support our customers," the statement added. (NAN)

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.