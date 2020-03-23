Nigeria: Atiku's Son Tests Positive to COVID-19

Photo: Pixabay
23 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The son of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Abubakar made this known via his verified Twitter handle late Sunday evening.

"My son has tested positive to coronavirus. The @NCDCGov (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real," he wrote on Twitter.

This brings the total number of cases in Nigeria to 28. Two of the infected have fully recovered and have been discharged while no death has occurred from the disease in Nigeria.

A breakdown shows that Lagos has the highest number of confirmed cases with about 19.

My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real. -AA

-- Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 22, 2020

There might be a rise in cases as the government has intensified contact tracing to trace those who might have been in contact with the infected people.

So far, nobody has died from the virus in Nigeria as compared to other places across the globe where the virus has killed over 13,000 people.

Global cases

Cases of COVID-19 have continued to soar globally as confirmed cases topped 300,000 Sunday morning.

As of Sunday, 11:00 GMT, a total of 311,796 infected cases have been reported with 13,071 deaths globally.

Also, a total 95,838 people have so far recovered and have been discharged globally.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.