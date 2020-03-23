Mauritius: Covid-19 - Prime Minister Announces Second Death Registered in Mauritius

press release

Mauritius registered a second death related to Covid-19 and as at now there are 24 positive cases that have been detected. I appeal to the population to respect and abide by the sanitary confinement put in place by the Government to ensure that the virus does not spread across the country.

This statement was made tonight by the Prime Minister in a special address at the New Treasury Building, Port-Louis.

Prime Minister Jugnauth lauded those who are respecting the confinement but was critical towards those who are defying the laws enforced so as to prevent the transmission of the corona virus. So as to ensure the safety of the population at large, a curfew will take effect as from Monday 23 March as from 20 00 hrs, he announced.

He highlighted that additional measures are being put into effect for the wellbeing of all the Mauritians and appealed that these directives be followed to the letter for the welfare of each individual, their families, their loved ones and for every citizen.

The only way to fight this common invisible enemy is for everyone to come together and act responsibly, underscored Mr Jugnauth. Government is taking all the necessary measures to tackle this unprecedented situation and this can only achieved with the collaboration of each and every one, he added.

The Government will soon issue a communique with all relevant details about the new timings of openings of supermarkets as well as other services and is currently in negotiation with other private institutions such as clinics to ensure that all resources are pulled together to fight Covid-19, the Prime Minister stated.