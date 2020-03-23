South Africa: Cape Town Wholesaler Provides Elderly With Free Coronavirus Care Packages

23 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Bertram Malgas

One local businessman has opted to help the elderly community of Cape Town with coronavirus care packages, because he says, they will suffer the most.

The Mr Cheap wholesaler in Lansdowne opens at 09:00, but pensioners from surrounding communities start queuing here from as early as 08:30 already, waiting patiently for the store's steel grill doors to open.

The wholesaler is giving care packages away to people over the age of 60, to try and help them protect themselves against the coronavirus pandemic.

Each care packet contains a bottle of liquid hand soap, a bottle of hand sanitiser, a bar of Dettol soap, a pair of gloves and a mask.

Businessman Abduragmaan Mohamed told News24 that he decided to help, where he could, in these trying times.

"I decided that I wanted to do something for my community. Because the people that will suffer the most are the elderly," Mohamed explained.

He estimates that some 1 000 people came to collect packages on Wednesday and Thursday, with some coming from as far as Durbanville and Milnerton.

The local businessman has vowed to keep handing out the care packages "for as long as possible", as suppliers hike up their prices, and more people in South Africa contract the virus.

One pensioner, was ecstatic after receiving her care package.

"I want to thank Mr Cheap for going the extra mile for the pensioners," Charlotte de la Cruz said.

"Many of us can't afford this. Some of us can't even afford a piece of cheese. Products like these won't be on our shopping list," she added.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.