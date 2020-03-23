South Africa: Cape Town Wholesaler Provides Elderly With Free Coronavirus Care Packages

One local businessman has opted to help the elderly community of Cape Town with coronavirus care packages, because he says, they will suffer the most.

The Mr Cheap wholesaler in Lansdowne opens at 09:00, but pensioners from surrounding communities start queuing here from as early as 08:30 already, waiting patiently for the store's steel grill doors to open.

The wholesaler is giving care packages away to people over the age of 60, to try and help them protect themselves against the coronavirus pandemic.

Each care packet contains a bottle of liquid hand soap, a bottle of hand sanitiser, a bar of Dettol soap, a pair of gloves and a mask.

Businessman Abduragmaan Mohamed told News24 that he decided to help, where he could, in these trying times.

"I decided that I wanted to do something for my community. Because the people that will suffer the most are the elderly," Mohamed explained.

He estimates that some 1 000 people came to collect packages on Wednesday and Thursday, with some coming from as far as Durbanville and Milnerton.

The local businessman has vowed to keep handing out the care packages "for as long as possible", as suppliers hike up their prices, and more people in South Africa contract the virus.

One pensioner, was ecstatic after receiving her care package.

"I want to thank Mr Cheap for going the extra mile for the pensioners," Charlotte de la Cruz said.

"Many of us can't afford this. Some of us can't even afford a piece of cheese. Products like these won't be on our shopping list," she added.

