Rwanda Reassures DRC On Trade Flow Amidst Covid-19 Spread

The Government of Rwandan has moved to reassure neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo on the continued flow of trade between the two countries amidst the implementation of the measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Rwanda declared a countrywide lockdown with only essential services allowed to remain in operation.

A section of the public from DRC had expressed concern over potential effects of the measures towards accessing basic necessities especially in the cities of Goma and Bukavu which often source basic essentials from Rwanda through formal and informal cross border trade.

"We fear for the supply of basic necessities for the cities of Goma and Bukavu. We absolutely must learn from this ordeal," some had expressed concern.

Responding to the concerns, Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta, said that measures have been put in place to ensure the continuity of the flow of goods and services between the two countries.

"Measures are in place to ensure the continuity of the flow of goods and services between the cities concerned. The relevant authorities of Rwanda and DRC are in contact," he said on Twitter in response to the concerns.

Les mesures sont en place pour assurer la continuité de la circulation des biens et services entre les villes concernées. Les autorités concernées du #Rwanda et de la #RDC sont en contact. https://t.co/IZdZ4jXdSV

- Vincent Biruta (@Vbiruta) March 22, 2020

The Rwanda-DR Congo border of La Corniche, popularly known as Grande Barrière, is one of the busiest border crossings on the continent.

The lockdown which took effect on Sunday is part of the effort to combat coronavirus which has ravaged the world and Rwanda has already registered 17 cases.

The Prime Minister declared that effective Sunday, all the country's borders will be closed for the next two weeks.

cmwai@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/ByCollinsMwai

Tags:Coronavirus