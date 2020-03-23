Angola: Covid-19 - Luanda Government to Set Up Temporary Shelters for Vulnerable People

Luanda — The provincial government of Luanda (GPL) has announced plan to set up provisional centers to accommodate children, adolescents, young people and adults, who live on the street, in response to COVID-19.

For the creation of the centers, the governor of Luanda, Sérgio Luther Rescova, directed Sunday the municipal administrators to immediately identify places in their municipalities.

The governor, who was speaking to the press at the end of a meeting that discussed the need to reinforce prevention strategies in Luanda, pledged food support to the vulnerable people.

Angola confirmed Saturday two positive cases of COVID 19.