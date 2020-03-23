Nigeria: Heavy Rain Storm Destroys Properties in Calabar

23 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Heavy rain which started by 9:45 p.m., in Calabar on Saturday, March 21, has destroyed property and power installations in some parts of the state.

The rain which started with heavy wind pulled off some roofs of buildings, trees and high tension wires in Atimbo and Iyanghasang areas of Calabar Municipality Area Council.

In Atimbo, a major fuel station had two of its fuel metres blown off their positions.

As at the time of this report, people were seen clearing the wreckages caused by the storm while some were seen instructing their carpenters on how to effect repairs on their roofs that were blown away.

This was not the first rainfall in Calabar in 2020. However, it was the first that came with massive winds destroying property in the city.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had earlier in the year predicted 210 to 280 days of rainfall in Southern Nigeria.

The agency added that a normal to above normal rainfall should be expected generally in the country. (NAN)

