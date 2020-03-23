Uganda: 84 Passengers Travelled With Confirmed Virus Case - Dr Aceng

22 March 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Job Bwire

There were about 84 passengers on the plane that transported the 36-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng.

The confirmed case, who is a resident of Kibuli, Kakungulu zone in Kampala travelled aboard Ethiopian Airlines that arrived at Entebbe International Airport at around 2am on March 21, 2020.

He had travelled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on March 17 for a business trip.

"We have all the necessary information about them (84 passengers) but my appeal to them is if you are called upon, please corporate for easier monitoring," Ms Aceng said on Sunday.

However, most of the 84 people that were on the plane with the victim weren't coming from category one countries and it wasn't possible to quarantine everybody on that plane, according to the ministry of Health.

"Other people were advised to self-quarantine but we will call them up for monitoring," the PS, Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine said shortly after President Museveni's address to the nation.

Some of the countries in the category one include Italy, France, South Korea, China, USA, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Norway, Austria, Malaysia, Pakistani, and San Marino.

The United Arab Emirates on Friday announced its first two deaths from the COVID-19 disease, having reported 153 infections so far, of which 38 people have recovered.

In his address, President Museveni said the confirmed case could have picked the virus from Dubai.

His family members were tested by health officials, according to the president.

"They have told me about his people (confirmed case). They have checked them (family members) and it seems they have no serious sicknesses. There's a possibility that he (confirmed case) picked the virus from Dubai," Mr Museveni said.

