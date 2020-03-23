Botswana: Nkobolo Injured, Thebe Escapes Unhurt in Accident

Gaborone — Click to see more pictures

Two national team athletes, Onkabetse Nkobolo and Baboloki Thebe, were involved in a road accident along the A12 Road in Mogoditshane on the wee hours of Saturday.

Divisional Traffic Officer South Central, Mr Reginald Matlhaba, confirmed in an interview that the two 400m runners, together with a female passenger, were involved in an accident near Trekkers Night Club.

Mr Matlhaba said Nkobolo sustained fractures on his right leg while Thebe did not suffer any serious injuries. He added that their female companion also sustained serious injuries.

The two athletes were in camp as Botswana continues to seek more places in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

According to a press release from Botswana National Olympic Committee and Botswana Athletics Association, they were working closely with stakeholders, including families of the athletes, to ensure they received support.

They pleaded for support and cooperation from stakeholders including the general public to avoid speculation until official statements were released.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>