Botswana: Nkobolo Injured, Thebe Escapes Unhurt in Accident

22 March 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Leungo Rakgati

Gaborone — Click to see more pictures

Two national team athletes, Onkabetse Nkobolo and Baboloki Thebe, were involved in a road accident along the A12 Road in Mogoditshane on the wee hours of Saturday.

Divisional Traffic Officer South Central, Mr Reginald Matlhaba, confirmed in an interview that the two 400m runners, together with a female passenger, were involved in an accident near Trekkers Night Club.

Mr Matlhaba said Nkobolo sustained fractures on his right leg while Thebe did not suffer any serious injuries. He added that their female companion also sustained serious injuries.

The two athletes were in camp as Botswana continues to seek more places in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

According to a press release from Botswana National Olympic Committee and Botswana Athletics Association, they were working closely with stakeholders, including families of the athletes, to ensure they received support.

They pleaded for support and cooperation from stakeholders including the general public to avoid speculation until official statements were released.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.