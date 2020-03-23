Rwanda: COVID-19 - Schools, Worshiping Places Lockdown Likely to Be Extended

The initial two week period of closure and places of worship may be renewed and expanded based on circumstances, the Ministry of health has announced.

The initial two week closure of schools, places of worship and other gatherings may be extended basing on prevailing circumstances, the ministry of health has announced.

This was stated in the latest status update from the ministry which was released on Friday, March 20, in which it said six new cases of coronavirus had been identified in the country.

According to the statement, the total number of cases in Rwanda is now 17.

"All confirmed coronavirus patients remain under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management" reads part of the statement.

Schools, religious bodies and other large gatherings were last week on Sunday March 15th, temporarily suspended for an initial of two weeks following the country's first coronavirus confirmed case.

Further measures were announced Friday by the Ministry of Local Government, compelling bars to close at 9pm for those in Kigali and other cities, while the rest will close at 7pm.

Keeping students busy

Egide Abimana, an education expert, has come up with a Google class for students to occupy themselves with.

"To help students keep track of their studies, we are providing online coaching classes. Students do quizzes, assignments, and are graded online. We also make sure they interact with teachers." he told The New Times, adding that, this can also be done via REB's e-learning platform.

Etienne Combier, an author and founder of Novastan media house based in France, proposes that media houses should produce radio and TV education content for students the same way it is done for Church services which have shifted online, to facilitate e-learning.

On the other hand, Martine Uwacu, a teacher at Green Hills Academy, cautions against relaxing saying this is not really a break, because immediately students go back to school, they will begin exams.

"The students will start the exams straight away. This should make them be pressed harder to study and maximize this time they are at" Uwacu said.

Prof. Charles Muligande, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Rwanda (UR) in charge of institutional advancement told the public broadcaster that they are going to deliver online courses until classes resume at the University.