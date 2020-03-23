Rwanda: COVID-19 - Schools, Worshiping Places Lockdown Likely to Be Extended

21 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The initial two week period of closure and places of worship may be renewed and expanded based on circumstances, the Ministry of health has announced.

The initial two week closure of schools, places of worship and other gatherings may be extended basing on prevailing circumstances, the ministry of health has announced.

This was stated in the latest status update from the ministry which was released on Friday, March 20, in which it said six new cases of coronavirus had been identified in the country.

According to the statement, the total number of cases in Rwanda is now 17.

"All confirmed coronavirus patients remain under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management" reads part of the statement.

Schools, religious bodies and other large gatherings were last week on Sunday March 15th, temporarily suspended for an initial of two weeks following the country's first coronavirus confirmed case.

Further measures were announced Friday by the Ministry of Local Government, compelling bars to close at 9pm for those in Kigali and other cities, while the rest will close at 7pm.

Keeping students busy

Egide Abimana, an education expert, has come up with a Google class for students to occupy themselves with.

"To help students keep track of their studies, we are providing online coaching classes. Students do quizzes, assignments, and are graded online. We also make sure they interact with teachers." he told The New Times, adding that, this can also be done via REB's e-learning platform.

Etienne Combier, an author and founder of Novastan media house based in France, proposes that media houses should produce radio and TV education content for students the same way it is done for Church services which have shifted online, to facilitate e-learning.

On the other hand, Martine Uwacu, a teacher at Green Hills Academy, cautions against relaxing saying this is not really a break, because immediately students go back to school, they will begin exams.

"The students will start the exams straight away. This should make them be pressed harder to study and maximize this time they are at" Uwacu said.

Prof. Charles Muligande, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Rwanda (UR) in charge of institutional advancement told the public broadcaster that they are going to deliver online courses until classes resume at the University.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.