Angola: Covid-19 - Governor Assesses Operation of Luvo Quarantine Center

22 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — The governor of the northern Zaire province Pedro Makita Armando Júlia assessed on Saturday the operation of the Luvo quarantine center, 60 kilometers north of Mbanza Kongo city.

The governor learnt of the conditions in the site, created to accommodate eventual cases of coronavirus.

The governor directed the provincial health office and the Municipal Administration of Mbanza Kongo to adapt the center to the current reality of the country, urging for reinforcement of more biosafety materials. With a capacity for 25 beds, the Luvo quarantine center was built five years ago to deal with emergency cases of epidemiological outbreaks, especially Ebola that ravaged the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Making reference to the first two cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the country, the governor called for compliance with all measures and recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The governor is accompanied by vice-governors for the political, economic and social sector, Deolinda Fernanda.

