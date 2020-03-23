Angola: Covid-19 - Lunda Norte Strengthens Surveillance

Dundo — Eastern province of Lunda Norte reinforced Saturday the surveillance teams at the land borders, Kamaquenzo airport and at the interprovincial checkpoints.

The move is intended to ensure the screening of all citizens leaving and entering the region, as part of the preventive measures against Covid-19.

The spokeswoman for the Provincial Multisectoral Commission for the prevention of Covid-19 in Lunda Norte, Filomena Simão, said the reinforcement comes to respond to passengers flow at Kamaquenzo airport and in the inter-provincial transport parks. He said that the teams composed of health technicians, defence and security staff are equipped with biosafety materials to track citizens who move from Dundo to other parts of the country.