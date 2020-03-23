Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Without New Positive Cases in Last 24 Hours

22 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The number of positive cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Angola remains unchanged, with the health condition of the first two cases registered last Saturday being stable and with mild symptoms, announced Sunday in Luanda the national director of Public Health, Helga Freitas.

The official who was speaking to the press to update Covid-19 data, assured that the two male Angolan citizens, aged between 36 and 38 years old, are being monitored in one of the reference hospital units in Luanda.

Helga Freitas announced that thirteen of the 146 samples of suspected cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), are in processing lab. in Angola.

The official called on the population to remain calm and continue to comply with preventive safety measures.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

