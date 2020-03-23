Angola: Official Reiterates Call for Peacekeeping Effort

22 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — Angola's Interior minister Eugénio César Laborinho Saturday in central Bie province call for the maintenance of peace and national reconciliation, to avoid a renewal of post-election war that broke out in 1992 in Angola.

The minister said so after paying homage to the seven thousand victims of the post-electoral war (1992), buried in the Monument Cemetery of Cunje Commune, seven kilometers from the capital of central Bie province, Cuito.

Most of the bodies buried there were exhumed from inappropriate places, such as gardens and backyards.

This is always a moment of deep reflection, so that the mistakes of the past are not repeated, stressed Eugénio César Laborinho , calling for the maintenance of peace and national reconciliation.

The monument, which covers an area of 75 thousand square meters, allows to pass down testimony to the new generations on the events that led to the death of thousands of Angolans in the 1990's.

The process of construction of the cemetery, exhumation and inhumation of the bodies took place from October 13, 2003 to November 2004 and cost around 510 million kwanzas to the Angolan State coffers.

During the visit to Cemitério Monumento, Minister Eugénio César Laborinho was accompanied by the governor of Bié, Pereira Alfredo, members of his sector and the Provincial Government.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

