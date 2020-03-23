South Africa: SA Faith Communities and Covid-19 - Between Religious Belief and Political Idiocy

opinion

Politicians, religious leaders and prominent figures in civil society must not play with fire in a situation of mass social unease.

On 19 March 2020, one (Qarie) Ahmed Saeed posted an ill-considered Facebook advert saying that his religious school based at his residence in Lenasia would be arranging the Muslim congregational Friday prayer with "no restrictions". For Muslims globally, the Friday prayer - as the five daily prayers - is sacrosanct.

Julius Malema, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader, responded on Twitter by posting a screengrab of Saeed's message with the comment, "You see now."

This immediately sparked an inflammatory and viral Twitter war with comments such as "Jamnandas unstoppable"; "Mr Malema, don't start with Muslims. They'll bomb our whole country to ashes, they don't mind dying for Allah these ones! Please!"; "Jamnandas must take his people and leave Mzansi", and "Islam is the world's biggest problem! Coronavirus is nothing to compare these assholes".

Saeed responded on social media, stating, "Stop creating panic and false information." The prayer will be performed and a "maximum capacity of Muslims that can be accommodated is 40." Saeed does not seem to belong to any reputable and representative Muslim organisation; he is a one-man show....