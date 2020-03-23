South Africa: Power Shift - Draft Ministerial Determinations Propose 13,813 MW of New-Build By IPPS - None By Eskom

analysis

Two so-called draft "S34 determinations" by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) are the first step in the process of procurement of new electricity generation capacity in South Africa totalling some 13,813 MW from independent power producers (IPPs).

South Africa's national energy regulator on Friday published two draft determinations by Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe in terms of Section 34 (1) of the Electricity Regulation Act.

The first draft S34 determination relates to the procurement of 2,000 MW of new generation capacity between 2019 and 2022, and the second draft S34 determination to the procurement of a further 11,813 MW between 2022 and 2027.

These draft S34 determinations begin the procurement process after the gazetting of the South African national integrated resource plan for electricity, IRP 2019 on 18 November 2019. The determinations were submitted to Nersa by the minister on 21 February 2020 for "concurrence" by the energy regulator and published on Friday 20 March 2020.

A high court judgment in April 2017 ruled that in terms of the Electricity Regulation Act and the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA), Nersa is required to concur with the draft determinations following a public consultation process before they...