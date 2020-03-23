Rwanda: Covid-19 - Parents Brace for Extension of School Closure

The government's announcement stipulating a possible extension of the initial two weeks closure of schools has left many parents grappling with challenges that come with homeschooling their children.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday, March 19, night said that the initial 14-day closure of school and places of worship may be renewed based on circumstances.

Tutoring challenges

Isabelle Sindayirwanya, a mother of two, says that while understandable, the extension of school closures is heaping pressure on both the children and their parents.

She says that while her children's school has been instrumental in ensuring that learning does not stop, she was having difficulties tutoring since she lacks the training to do so.

"It's a nightmare for me and I think possibly for every parent because we do not have the tools required to deal with this. My children follow the Accelerated Christian Education system and although it is similar to home-schooling, I am not qualified to give them the tutoring that they require," she says.

Sindayirwanya says that even if she had the training to home school, as a working mother, she too is working remotely at home and has specific deadlines.

Exposure to computers

Besides the training and time challenges, she pointed out that she is getting concerns about how much exposure her children are having to computer screens.

"Everything we are doing is on screens and it is hard for the children. We have no hardcopy material so computers are our only options. Coupled with very slow internet and Microsoft software, it is exhausting," she said.

Time challenges

Carolyne Abera Nshuti says that she is having challenges splitting her time between office and home to tutor her daughter, who is expected to sit her finals next month.

While the school is supporting its students remotely, Nshuti says that one of the biggest challenges is keeping children focused.

"My daughter is due to sit for her Cambridge International Exam on April 23. The challenge right now is the uncertainty about whether is happening or not. Keeping children focused at home with the many distractions is getting harder by the day," she said.

She says that for obvious health risks, they cannot hire a tutor and she has been left with no option but to rush from work during the lunch break to spend an hour helping her daughter with schoolwork.

"We are yet to know if the exams will be extended but this is a global epidemic and I am sure children in the UK are going through the same challenges," she says.

Think outside the box

As a parent and a development specialist, Julian Ingabire Kayibanda says that although these measures and efforts are highly commendable and necessary, there are reasons to be concerned prolonged school closure and home confinement during a disease outbreak might have negative effects on children's physical and mental health.

To mitigate the consequences of home confinement, Kayibanda advises the government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the community, school, and parents to be aware of the downside of the situation and do more to effectively address these issues immediately.

"The learning deficit needs a whole new approach. We shall need to deploy hi tech, low tech and no tech interventions. As an educationalist and a parent; it's time to be creative and think out of the box. For younger children; indoor play, reading books and storytelling comes handy," she said.

Other options

Egide Abimana, an education expert, has come up with a Google class for students to occupy themselves with.

"To help students keep track of their studies, we are providing online coaching classes. Students do quizzes, assignments, and are graded online. We also make sure they interact with teachers," he said.

This can also be done via elearning.reb.rw/.

Elizabeth Mujawamariya Johnson (the founder of Grace Rwanda, a Non-Governmental Organisation that provides reading materials to young Rwandan students), recommends that students should use the time to read.

"Students who claim to lack enough time to read won't have excuses now. They should use this time to read as it helps them grow mentally, emotionally and psychologically. Every book gives a child an opportunity to learn new things and explore new ideas. Reading books increases their knowledge and makes them smarter," she said.

Other countries

The closure of schools and possible extension during this period is not only unique to Rwanda.

In Iran, where the death toll has risen to almost 1,500, the government has ordered the closure of schools and universities and banned sports, cultural and religious gatherings.

In Scotland, the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that she cannot guarantee that schools in Scotland will reopen before August.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that schools in the UK are to shut until further notice as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, this academic year's exams will not go ahead in England and Wales.

It came as UK deaths reached 104 after a further 33 people died.