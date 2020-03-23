South Africa: Gag the Spreaders of Covid-19 Disinformation, Not the Scientists

opinion

Scientists and experts should be allowed to speak freely and openly to the media and the general public on the Covid-19 pandemic, and not be gagged. The best way for disinformation to spread is to leave a void for pseudo-experts and disinformation peddlers to fill.

As our lives are increasingly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, a wide variety of information and disinformation is being spread. There is no shortage of news, "advice" and rumours being spread about the virus. And this is all natural. Every single person in the world has by now probably been affected in some way by the pandemic. In some ways, we are acting in the extreme, as can be seen by the panic shopping that hit retailers on Monday last week, after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the National State of Disaster.

In response to the deluge of information, News24 reported on Wednesday 18 March that government had "effectively gagged epidemiologists, virologists, infectious disease specialists and other experts on Covid-19 with an instruction that all requests for comment about the state of the pandemic, the virus itself and its spread should be directed to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)".

The article quotes Ministry of...