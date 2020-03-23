South Africa: Gag the Spreaders of Covid-19 Disinformation, Not the Scientists

23 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Schalk Mouton

Scientists and experts should be allowed to speak freely and openly to the media and the general public on the Covid-19 pandemic, and not be gagged. The best way for disinformation to spread is to leave a void for pseudo-experts and disinformation peddlers to fill.

As our lives are increasingly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, a wide variety of information and disinformation is being spread. There is no shortage of news, "advice" and rumours being spread about the virus. And this is all natural. Every single person in the world has by now probably been affected in some way by the pandemic. In some ways, we are acting in the extreme, as can be seen by the panic shopping that hit retailers on Monday last week, after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the National State of Disaster.

In response to the deluge of information, News24 reported on Wednesday 18 March that government had "effectively gagged epidemiologists, virologists, infectious disease specialists and other experts on Covid-19 with an instruction that all requests for comment about the state of the pandemic, the virus itself and its spread should be directed to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)".

The article quotes Ministry of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.