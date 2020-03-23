South Africa: Some Churches Unrepentant On Flouting Social Distancing

analysis

Social distancing as a measure for capping the spread of Covid-19 is proving to be a huge challenge. The government is calling on people to practice social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. But it is business as usual at some churches.

On Sunday 22 March 2020, when Covid-19 infections in South Africa had risen to 274, and the global level reached 300,000 with more than 13,500 deaths, the spotlight turned on religious organisations. There has been growing concern about how religious organisations were going to handle the new restrictions, especially on the limited number of people who are allowed to gather.

A week ago President Cyril Ramaphosa announced stringent measures aimed at capping the spread of the pandemic. In terms of the president's regulations, gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited.

"There is no cure for the disease... There is no logic in prohibiting divine intervention... and physicians have failed to find a cure up to now," said a congregant of the now-defunct Kingdom Prayer Ministry which was owned by Angel Maninoo Nyamekye.

The Ghanaian pastor, popularly known to his followers as Pastor Bazooka, fled after getting bail for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Soweto...