Nigeria: Tragedy As Rangers Player Ifeanyi George Dies in Ghastly Auto-Crash

Things appear to be moving from bad to worse for Nigerian football as an influential player of Enugu Rangers, Ifeanyi George died yesterday in a ghastly motor-accident on his way to Lagos.

According to the Media Officer of the club, George died on the spot after the vehicle he was travelling in with a team mate ran into a stationery articulated vehicle along Agbor-Benin road.

The 26 year old player and two others were said to be returning to Lagos following the COVID-19 induced break for clubs in the NPFL.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko has expressed shock over the unfortunate incident involving the players.

Dikko who contacted the club Management on getting the report of the accident, commiserated with the Club Management, team members and fans of the Enugu based club as well as the player's immediate family.

"We sympathise with the club at this trying time and pray for the repose of his soul and wish the injured ones a speedy recovery", the LMC Chairman told the club's team manager, Amobi Ezeaku and coach, Salisu Yusuf in the phone call.

He urged all Nigeria Football Professional League (NPFL) stakeholders to take all necessary precaution to stay safe amidst the growing Corona Virus Disease (COVID 19) pandemic.

"It is instructive that we should as much as is possible limit our movements, restrict social contacts and adhere to health protocols set out by relevant global, national and state agencies for the containment of COVID 19", Dikko appealed.

It will be recalled that on March 8, tragedy struck in the NPFL when a player of Nasarawa United, Chineme Martins while playing against Katsina United slumped and later died in a hospital in Lafia.

He is yet to be buried as football authorities are still 'investigating' the cause of his death.