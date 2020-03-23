Nigeria: Tragedy As Rangers Player Ifeanyi George Dies in Ghastly Auto-Crash

23 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Things appear to be moving from bad to worse for Nigerian football as an influential player of Enugu Rangers, Ifeanyi George died yesterday in a ghastly motor-accident on his way to Lagos.

According to the Media Officer of the club, George died on the spot after the vehicle he was travelling in with a team mate ran into a stationery articulated vehicle along Agbor-Benin road.

The 26 year old player and two others were said to be returning to Lagos following the COVID-19 induced break for clubs in the NPFL.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko has expressed shock over the unfortunate incident involving the players.

Dikko who contacted the club Management on getting the report of the accident, commiserated with the Club Management, team members and fans of the Enugu based club as well as the player's immediate family.

"We sympathise with the club at this trying time and pray for the repose of his soul and wish the injured ones a speedy recovery", the LMC Chairman told the club's team manager, Amobi Ezeaku and coach, Salisu Yusuf in the phone call.

He urged all Nigeria Football Professional League (NPFL) stakeholders to take all necessary precaution to stay safe amidst the growing Corona Virus Disease (COVID 19) pandemic.

"It is instructive that we should as much as is possible limit our movements, restrict social contacts and adhere to health protocols set out by relevant global, national and state agencies for the containment of COVID 19", Dikko appealed.

It will be recalled that on March 8, tragedy struck in the NPFL when a player of Nasarawa United, Chineme Martins while playing against Katsina United slumped and later died in a hospital in Lafia.

He is yet to be buried as football authorities are still 'investigating' the cause of his death.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.