Nigeria: Dare, Amokachi Celebrate 1980 Victorious Green Eagles

23 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The Minister of sports, Sunday Dare and former international Daniel Amokachi have poured encomiums on the victorious 1980 Green Eagles.

Exactly 40 years ago on March 22nd,1980, the Green Eagles led by Christian Chukwu defeated Algeria 3-0 in Lagos to win Nigeria's first ever AFCON trophy on home soil.

Going down memory lane, Dare said "We salute the gallantry of the victorious 1980 Nations Cup-winning Green Eagles for bringing glory and honour to our fatherland.

"Their feat opened a new chapter in the history of Nigerian football and inspired generations of younger players to excel on the field of play.

"They not only arrested the attention of world football, they opened opportunities for others to pursue professional football."

On his part, Amokachi, a member of the victorious 1994 Super Eagles said "The 1980 Green Eagles are the most talented Nigerian team. They were even better than the 1994 squad that a lot of Nigerians considered very talented.

"We have not done justice to these players because there are no archives detailing their achievements. Television was not too common then, so a lot of the younger generation did not watch them play. Each time I watch the old videos, I get inspired."

