Nigeria: Soldiers Rescue Nine Kidnap Victims', Kill 24 Bandits in Katsina, Zamfara

23 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI, have rescued nine persons made up of 7 males and two females, from some kidnappers in Katsina and Zamfara states respectively at the weekend.

It was further learnt that the soldiers also recovered 17 rounds of 7.62 mm of AK 47 rifles and one motorcycle, including 42 cattle and 38 sheep.

A statement signed by Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters said the troops had on March 19, 2020, while responding to a distress call on the movement of bandits with rustled animals within Gurbin Magarya, Kwari and Garin Gado villages of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State shot dead 24 suspected bandits and recovered four AK47 rifles, two locally made pistols and 3 Dane guns.

While appealing to members of the public to avail the troops with useful information, he said: "the general public is hereby encouraged to provide credible information to the Armed Forces, just as the Nigerian military and other security agencies remain resolute towards the security of lives and properties."

