Nigeria: Govt to Deploy TV White Space for Internet Penetration

23 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Federal Government will this year deploy Television White Space (TVWS) for broadband internet in the rural areas.

TVWS is a vacant or unused spectrum (or a space) between two TV channels.

Speaking at the presentation of draft guidelines on the use of TVWS in Nigeria in Abuja, the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, said the deployment of TVWS would bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

He said the NCC was collaborating with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to explore the use of TVWS in the sub 1 GHz band for rural broadband connectivity while also exploring the possibility of licensing of the TVWS spectrum.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, said the federal government would increase its efforts at making internet ubiquitous in the country.

