Zimbabwe: Teachers Hail Govt On Schools Closure

As schools close tomorrow, teacher unions have hailed the decision by President Mnangagwa to close schools and tertiary institutions early to control and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Last week, President Mnangagwa directed all schools and tertiary institutions to close tomorrow in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has since been confirmed in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu said: "This was the right thing to do and we went to great lengths to bring out evidence that the schools were likely to be epicentres of the pandemic should it hit Zimbabwe.

"Now the focus should be how to establish non-human contact tuition, this kicks in cyber intervention and revival of audio and video lessons. This pandemic needs all our support, no blame apportioning and political posturing. All hands must be on the deck to mitigate negative developments brought about by the pandemic." College Lecturers Association of Zimbabwe Mr David Dzatsunga said given what have been happening globally, it was prudent to close schools to ensure social distancing, which being employed world-wide to minimise the spread of the virus.

" . . . it is only rational that we close all learning institutions as the high concentration of people in one small space is not desirable," said Mr Dzatsunga. Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary general Mr Raymond Majongwe said closing of schools early was long overdue.

"We thank the President for being a listening President. We have made a lot of noise about this issue and the President has listened. We continue to ask him to listen to our concerns. There is real benefit in taking this move and learners will always be compensated for the time lost.