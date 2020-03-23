South Africa: As Covid-19 Cases Climb to 274, Can SA Defiance Give Way to Discipline?

23 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

South Africa has been schooled in ungovernability and built on the foundation of defiance - can we trade these in for the discipline now required in the face of the Coronavirus?

As South Africans, we are being asked to do something alien to the political DNA of the country - to trade defiance for discipline.

South Africa's Defiance Campaign by liberation movements in the 1950s instilled in that generation and the next two generations the practice of civil disobedience, of sticking a chin out at authority, of mass protest and of being sceptical of power and authority.

Usually, this national political culture is an asset, but as Covid-19 bites, we are being called upon to do something so different it is almost alien.

The State of National Disaster declared a week ago has put the country into lockdown-lite with a formal policy of social distance declared and stringent laws against when and how alcohol is served put into practice.

The alcohol restrictions are a way of getting people to stay home and not eat out, go to clubs or gather in groups of more than 100 people.

But, as infections climbed rapidly to 274 (at 22 March 2020) as testing...

