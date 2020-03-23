Tanzania: KMC At Simba Neck in 5-Game

KMC have raced clear of the strong contenders Azam FC and Young Africans to tie with leaders Simba and Mwadui in the last five-game run.

The three teams have notched 12 points; the best ever results in the last five games staged prior to the Mainland Premier League suspension on Tuesday this week.

Racing far ahead of their pursuers with 71 points, league top riders Simba were still enjoying the pilot seat before the league was halted.

The league last results came a few hours before the government through Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa announced suspension of all sporting activities and events that are of a huge public nature, including the Premier League, as part of strengthening preventive measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The decision came in a reaction to a confirmation from the Ministry for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children who unveiled one case of a person who tested positive to the deadly coronavirus in Arusha.

Prior to its suspension, the three teams had, each won four of the five last games.

Simba, who stamped four wins, saw their good record being smeared when they lost 1-0 to their traditional rivals in their penultimate match prior to the stoppage time.

Relegation threat seemed to have woken up Mwadui and KMC from slumber. Both sides were at the deep red line prior to winning four out of five latest matches.

Both Mwadui and KMC have been very unfriendly to the football giants Simba and Yanga.

Mwadui was the first team to beat Simba in during the earliest stage of the league while KMC also staged the big upset to Yanga in their fourth match.

Simba suffered 1-0 loss to Mwadui and the same score margin was recorded by KMC in their recent victory over Yanga.

Yanga who drew 1-1 with Namungo in their last game, are second after pocketing 10 points from three victories, a draw and one loss to KMC.

The team remained at the third place with 51 points at the league's stoppage time.

Azam, who are second overall with 54 points and 17 points behind leaders are the third best in five-game show after collecting 9 points out of 15 maximum points.

The Ice-cream makers have won three games while losing two others. On opposite performance are Alliance whose last five-game run was the worst of all.

The Mwanza-based team lost all five matches followed by Mbao who lost four and drew once to reap a single point out of 15 maximum points.

Singida United, who are still limping at the bottom of the table lost 12 points in their last five games after winning once and losing the remaining four matches.

Placed at the 16th position with 31 points, are Ndanda who have added 5 points from the five games. They have won one match, drew two others and lost two games.

Fourth-placed Namungo are the team with the highest number of draws in their last five matches. They have stamped four draws with one victory to reap 9 points.