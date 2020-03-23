Tanzania: Mbao Secretary General Resigns Amid Sinking Ship

RELEGATION haunted Mbao FC Chairman Solly Njashi has confirmed the resigning of the club Secretary General Daniel Naila.

Speaking to the 'Sunday News', Njashi said they have received an official letter from Naila stating that he has resigned for personal reasons.

The chairman said that they accepted his request and wished him all the best in his duties.

Njashi also thanked Naila for his wholeheartedly support during his time at the club.

He further added that the team is facing financial difficulties but they will keep working hard to ensure the team escapes relegation.

"Our team is facing a difficult financial crisis, something which led to poor performance but we have not lost hope... we will keep fighting till the end," he said.

On his side, Naila confirmed he has parted ways with the team for him to get much time to concentrate with his duties at St Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT), Mwanza Campus.

Naila thanked Mbao die-hard fans for their support during his time with the team, calling them to continue rallying behind the team and help players by giving them motivation and financial support at this difficult time.

Mbao are languishing in the relegation zone. They are glued second bottom after gathering 23 points in 29 outings, in which they won five, lost 14 and drew 11 matches.

Mbao have remained with nine matches to battle for survival. Six of the matches they will play at home.

The home matches will be against Mtibwa Sugar, Coastal Union, Lipuli FC, Ndanda, Police Tanzania and Namungo FC, while away matches they have three games against JKT Tanzania at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Azam FC and Simba SC both at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.