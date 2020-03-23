Uganda Registers First Coronavirus Case

22 March 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nobert Atukunda

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of the coronavirus Covid19 in the country. Dr Ruth Jane Aceng the Health Minister said the confirmed case is a 36-year-old Ugandan male who arrived from Dubai at 2am on Saturday, March 21st aboard Ethiopian Airlines. The person is a resident of Kibuli Kangungulu Zone, Kampala.

"The confirmed case had travelled to Dubai on the 17th of March, four days ago for business purposes. At the time of his travel he was in good health," Dr Aceng said today.

The confirmed case is currently isolated at Entebbe Grade B.

All the passengers that were on board with the confirmed case are under quarantine and their passports are currently with the government.

